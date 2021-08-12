Ubiq One Day Volume Reaches $9,249.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $9,249.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,590.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.57 or 0.06883846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01380409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00376406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00137349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00582470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00349414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00309299 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

