UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €12.70 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

ETR:SDF traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.04 ($15.34). 997,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

