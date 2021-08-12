UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.09

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 46200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

