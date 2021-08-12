UBS Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $725.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $703.47. 86,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. Tesla has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $696.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 24.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

