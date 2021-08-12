UMA (UMA) Price Tops $10.78 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00024288 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $671.25 million and $56.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,196,791 coins and its circulating supply is 62,264,139 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

