Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.39

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

