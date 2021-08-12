Uni-Select (UNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uni-Select (TSE: UNS) recently:

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$21.50.

Shares of UNS stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.22. 114,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,198. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

