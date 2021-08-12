Uni-Select (UNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uni-Select (TSE: UNS) recently:
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50.
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$21.50.
Shares of UNS stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.22. 114,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,198. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current year.
