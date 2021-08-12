Unicly Chris McCann Collection One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,364.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $328,787.77 and $1,364.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00140849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.71 or 0.99137235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00871093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using US dollars.

