Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $53.42 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $12.26 or 0.00027772 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $19.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00300066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.