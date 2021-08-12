Unifty (NIF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,301.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $27.30 or 0.00061831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $213,301.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,508 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

