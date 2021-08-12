UniLend Market Capitalization Tops $41.66 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and approximately $25.57 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

