Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,995. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

