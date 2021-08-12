UniMex Network Price Tops $0.80 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $131,052.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,992,895 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

