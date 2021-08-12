Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $227,040.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,642,798 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

