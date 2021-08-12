Uniswap (UNI) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $27.77 or 0.00062659 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.31 billion and approximately $596.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,417,507 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

