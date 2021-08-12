United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $193.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.