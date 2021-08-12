United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the period. United States Steel makes up 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,162,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123,129. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

