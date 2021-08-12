United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Buys 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £181.90 ($237.65).

LON UU traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,149,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.90. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.