UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.96. 1,937,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,549. The company has a market cap of $382.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

