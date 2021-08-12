UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Trimmed by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.96. 1,936,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

