Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

