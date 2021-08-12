Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $4.26 million and $1.03 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

