Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $203.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.58. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $90,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.