Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 93.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 294,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,681. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

