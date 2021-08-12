Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $656.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

