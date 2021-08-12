Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,741. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

