Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

UHS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,741. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

