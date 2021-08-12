UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.78 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

