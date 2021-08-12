uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0003 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. uPlexa has a market cap of $718,593.62 and approximately $231.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

