urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%. urban-gro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UGRO stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,678. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

In related news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570 in the last three months.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

