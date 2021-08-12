UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $669,561.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $669,561.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.95 or 1.00138490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00868307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.