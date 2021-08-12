Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

