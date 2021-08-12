US Capital Advisors Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGI. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

