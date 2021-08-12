USDJ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

