USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and $179.86 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.