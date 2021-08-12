USDX (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006223 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

