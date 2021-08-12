Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and $11.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

