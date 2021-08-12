V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.