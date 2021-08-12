VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Up 5%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.46. The firm has a market cap of £121.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

