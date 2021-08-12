VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 169,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

