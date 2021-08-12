Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $89.86 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.