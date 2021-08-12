Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,979 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 407,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,025,765. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

