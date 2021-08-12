Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 356.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 76,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $103.53.

