Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,250 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of PAVmed worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 60,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.