Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 380,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.75% of electroCore worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 9,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,901. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.