Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 538 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.95. 42,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,545. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.