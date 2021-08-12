Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

