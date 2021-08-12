Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.64. 6,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,282. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

