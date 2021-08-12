Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.80. 71,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,824. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.17.

