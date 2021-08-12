Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,568 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.80. 33,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,161. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.